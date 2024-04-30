SoCal Asians admitting ‘superiority complex’ sparks debate on TikTok

“I feel like SoCal Asians have the highest egos,” one of the hosts says in the clip, while another shares, “There’s a part of me like, if I meet Asians from these random ass states, right? I’m like bro… You’re not from Cali, bro. You just don’t know! But that’s like our problem.”

The perception of superiority stems from the prominence and influence of Asian culture in Southern California , which has a large Asian population and boasts various Asian events, restaurants and cultural shops, which many other parts of the U.S. may lack.

The clip has since garnered backlash from users who branded the hosts as “snobby” and “the white people of Asians.” “Why are y’all so snobby? Humble yourselves, literally the reason why people think SoCal Asians have that superiority complex,” one comment reads, while another says, “SoCal Asians are all npc to me. Yall all like a water down version of a white person.”

Heidi Kang, a TikTok user raised in Nebraska and Iowa, garnered over 4.6 million views for posting a stitch video responding to the podcast clip. Kang says in the clip, “This is exactly why other Asians outside of California have such a problem and disdain for SoCal Asians.”