Social media searches for ‘Sesame Street’ puppeteer’s stolen heirloom
Social media users are rallying behind Kathleen Kim, a performer and puppeteer for Ji-Young, the first Asian American Muppet on “Sesame Street,” after she made a heartfelt plea on TikTok regarding her mother’s stolen necklace.
Key points:
- In the video, shared on April 23, Kim tearfully appealed to help find her mother’s stolen jade necklace, a cherished heirloom stolen from her New York City apartment building.
- Kim’s emotional plea sparked a widespread response on social media, with people offering support and assistance in locating the stolen necklace.
The details:
- According to Kim, her apartment building was damaged in a fire last year. Despite being able to retrieve her belongings two weeks later, her heirloom necklace, given to her by her mother for her birthday in 2022, along with her wedding ring and other items, were missing. The necklace, originally a gift to Kim’s mother from her sister over four decades ago, held significant sentimental value.
- “My parents are Korean immigrants, and it was a big deal for me to have the first Asian American Muppet on ‘Sesame Street’,” Kim explained. “When my mom gave me the necklace, she told me Korean white jade was important to Koreans, and because I was doing something important for Korean people, she now wanted me to have it.”
- Kim’s plea has prompted many people to check pawnshops and secondhand jewelry stores for the necklace in case it was sold. Jewelry store owner John Quillinan even offered a $2,000 reward for the return of the necklace to his shop in San Francisco.
- Kim’s video was also shared by other content creators with huge TikTok audiences, including Robbie Harvey and Soogia, who asked more people to get involved and help.
- Despite efforts to find it, the necklace remains missing. However, Kim found hope and gratitude in the outpouring support from the community.
Share this Article
Share this Article