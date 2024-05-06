Social media searches for ‘Sesame Street’ puppeteer’s stolen heirloom

According to Kim, her apartment building was damaged in a fire last year. Despite being able to retrieve her belongings two weeks later, her heirloom necklace, given to her by her mother for her birthday in 2022, along with her wedding ring and other items, were missing. The necklace, originally a gift to Kim’s mother from her sister over four decades ago, held significant sentimental value.

“My parents are Korean immigrants, and it was a big deal for me to have the first Asian American Muppet on ‘Sesame Street’,” Kim explained. “When my mom gave me the necklace, she told me Korean white jade was important to Koreans, and because I was doing something important for Korean people, she now wanted me to have it.”

Kim’s plea has prompted many people to check pawnshops and secondhand jewelry stores for the necklace in case it was sold. Jewelry store owner John Quillinan even offered a $2,000 reward for the return of the necklace to his shop in San Francisco

Kim’s video was also shared by other content creators with huge TikTok audiences, including Robbie Harvey and Soogia, who asked more people to get involved and help.