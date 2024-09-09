Trailer for last ‘Dragon Ball’ series of late creator released

Toei Animation released the main trailer for “Dragon Ball Daima” on Sept. 3, briefly teasing the next adventure for Son Goku and his friends.

“Dragon Ball Daima,” set to release on Oct. 11, features Goku, Shin and new characters Glorio and Panzy as they embark on a journey through the Demon Realm to lift a curse that has turned everyone around them into children. Akira Toriyama, the creator of the “Dragon Ball” franchise, wrote and designed the characters and worldview in “Daima.”