Saudi Arabia set to open ‘Dragon Ball’ theme park
The world’s first and only “Dragon Ball” theme park is coming to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Qiddiya Investment Company, the firm behind the project, announced its plan for the park in March.
- What to expect: Encompassing a 500,000-square-meter area, the “Dragon Ball” theme park will feature seven different themed areas that fans will surely recognize, such as the Kame House and Capsule Corporation. The park will also include over 30 attractions for guests, including state-of-the-art rides and a planned 229-foot-high installation of the magical, wish-granting dragon Shenron. In March, Qiddiya released a short trailer for the park.
- About the project: The “Dragon Ball” theme park will be among the major attractions planned for the giga-project Qiddiya City, which also includes sports arenas, concert and entertainment venues and the Six Flags Qiddiya theme park. The latter will feature Falcon’s Flight, dubbed the world’s longest, tallest and fastest coaster. In May, the firm reportedly sought construction companies to build its offices for Delta B, which is purportedly part of its planned Anime World.
