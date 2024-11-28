Elon Musk as Ming Dynasty official explaining DOGE in Ancient China is peak AI
An AI-created video of “Elon Musk” explaining what the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is while dressed as a secret agent during the Ming Dynasty is going viral.
- Who’s behind it: Created by Bilibili user known as “Dark Tone,” the video was reportedly removed from the Chinese video-sharing platform due to copyright issues. However, it was subsequently shared on Western social media, including YouTube, where one repost garnered over 400,000 views in five days.
- What it shows: The video shows an AI likeness of Musk confronting a Ming Dynasty official annoyed by the SpaceX founder’s supposed interference in federal matters. Their interaction intensifies as both parties flex their kung fu skills, resulting in tea cups being thrown and small shattered rocks being flung like bullets. Later in the video, the official asks “Musk” about DOGE, to which the latter explains in part, “Let me show you what DOGE is: we’ll cut the budgets the federal government can’t and fire those it’s too afraid to fire. Trump has given us the authority to act first and report later.”
- IRL: The video parodies the 2011 film “Flying Swords of Dragon Gate,” China’s first 3D martial arts film starring Jet Li. AI Musk appears to represent the leader of the film’s Western Depot, one of two intelligence agencies tasked to suppress the people and obliterate political rivals. In the real world, Donald Trump appointed Musk along with Vivek Ramaswamy to lead DOGE shortly after his election win. Whether the department sees the light of day remains to be seen, as creating a new government agency requires the approval of Congress.
