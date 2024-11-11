Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji named Tesla Korea’s 1st brand ambassador
Olympic silver medalist Kim Ye-ji, who went viral for her distinct style and calm demeanor at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has been appointed as Tesla Korea’s first-ever brand ambassador.
The collaboration followed Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s public praise of Kim’s viral performance in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event. This appointment marks Tesla‘s first known paid endorsement globally, indicating a shift in its traditional no-celebrity advertising strategy.
The 32-year-old athlete, who is set to play an assassin in a Korean series, expressed excitement about partnering with Tesla, noting that she hopes to “convey a positive message together with Tesla.”
