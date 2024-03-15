73-year-old Chinese man brutally beaten while fishing in Portland

The incident occurred at Liang’s usual fishing spot on the ​Eastbank Esplanade by the Willamette River. According to Liang’s daughter, Jie, the attacker in a blue beanie randomly came up to her dad and “without saying a word, started using a thick, fat wood stick and started pounding on him.”

The white man, described as around 5-foot-7- to 5-foot-8 tall, allegedly kept hitting Liang while he was trying to protect his head using his arms, leading to two broken bones in his left arm.

Unable to call 911 due to his limited English, Xinmin took a train back to his apartment in downtown Portland , where he met with his wife and sought assistance. Police later arrived to document the incident.

“When I first saw him, it was terrifying, blood all over his face. And his eye is swollen like a golf ball size, it was so terrifying,” Jie told Fox 12 .