Elderly Asian woman brutally attacked in Oakland
A pedestrian reported to be an elderly Asian woman was viciously attacked in Oakland, California, on Friday. The incident, which was caught on surveillance footage, follows a recent surge in unprovoked attacks on senior Asian residents in the city.
- What happened: As seen in the video, the victim, who was walking with a bag and a piece of luggage, was punched in the head by a man she had just come across. The perp, who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with “WILD BOYZ” printed on the back, also struck another individual who appeared to be the woman’s companion after an attempt to intervene.
- The big picture: The attack follows similar assaults reported over the past month involving 13 elderly Asians near Westlake Christian Terrace, a senior home along 28th Street near Lake Merritt. Facility leaders, however, say they documented nearly 30 cases in under a week. The incidents reportedly come amid Mayor Sheng Thao’s claims that “violent crime and overall crime have decreased in a significant and sustained manner” since her introduction of Operation Ceasefire, an anti-violence program that uses data to identify individuals that are likely to commit or become victims of crime. Critics argue that she has failed to crack down on crime, resulting — among other reasons — in a recall election in November.
