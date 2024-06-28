Asian woman attacked by baseball bat-wielding perps in NYC

by two masked individuals wielding a baseball bat in front of 37 Monroe St. in downtown Manhattan just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance footage shows the attackers running up from behind, with one suspect punching her in the head and the other repeatedly striking her with a bat while trying to steal her purse. The victim, who works at a senior day care center, was

hospitalized

with bruising on the left leg and swelling in the head but is now recovering at her daughter’s home. Police are still looking for the suspects, who fled empty-handed.