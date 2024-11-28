Eiichiro Oda says Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 will ‘surpass’ predecessor after set visit
“One Piece” manga creator Eiichiro Oda believes that the second season of his work’s live-action adaptation may surpass the previous one as he was blown away while visiting its set in Cape Town, South Africa. In an Instagram post on Monday, Oda noted that “One Piece” Season 2’s set was huge and that its attention to detail was “insane.” He also praised the crew’s love for the project, saying it was “off the charts.” He added, “Now I feel an even greater sense of responsibility given my role,” referencing his position as the series’ executive producer. The second season of the Netflix show will cover five arcs of the manga: Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island. Drum Island is where the Straw Hats finally meet their crew’s doctor, Tony Tony Chopper. Aside from admiring the set, Oda met with the show’s cast members, including newcomers Charithra Chandran, who plays Miss Wednesday, and Lera Abova, who plays Miss All Sunday/Nico Robin, the future archaeologist of the Straw Hat crew. “One Piece” Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.
