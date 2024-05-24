Live-action ‘One Piece’ casting calls reveal 7 new characters joining Season 2
Casting is underway for Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action “One Piece” and recent calls have revealed seven new characters set to appear.
Key points:
- These newly revealed characters are in addition to the previously announced Tony Tony Chopper and Smoker.
- All will be recurring guest stars in the new season, with the exception of Crocus, the doctor of Gol D. Roger’s crew.
- The casting calls provide details about the characters’ ages, ethnicities and roles in the “One Piece” storyline.
The details:
- Filming for the upcoming season is scheduled to begin in June under the codename “Project Renaissance.”
- The casting call specifies a Middle Eastern/North African or South Asian actress for Vivi (aged 17-20) and a Hispanic/Latino actress (aged 20-39) for Nico Robin. These choices align with the characters’ heritages in the original manga.
- A Black male (20-29) and a white female (20-29) are being cast for the eccentric Baroque Works agents Mr. 5 and Miss Valentine, who possess explosive and weight-altering powers.
- An Asian female (20-29) is being cast for Tashigi, Smoker’s first mate and a skilled swordswoman. They are also looking for an elderly male (65-79) of open ethnicity for the role of Crocus.
- A separate report claims the casting call for a female of any ethnicity (18+) for a youthful but sadistic villain with mind-control abilities. Observers believe this role is for the enigmatic character Miss Goldenweek.
- The casting of these fan-favorite characters suggests that season 2 will adapt the Alabasta Saga from the manga and anime.
“One Piece” current cast:
- “One Piece” stars Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.
