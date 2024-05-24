Live-action ‘One Piece’ casting calls reveal 7 new characters joining Season 2

Filming for the upcoming season is scheduled to begin in June under the codename “Project Renaissance.”

The casting call specifies a Middle Eastern/North African or South Asian actress for Vivi (aged 17-20) and a Hispanic/Latino actress (aged 20-39) for Nico Robin. These choices align with the characters’ heritages in the original manga.

A Black male (20-29) and a white female (20-29) are being cast for the eccentric Baroque Works agents Mr. 5 and Miss Valentine, who possess explosive and weight-altering powers.

An Asian female (20-29) is being cast for Tashigi, Smoker’s first mate and a skilled swordswoman. They are also looking for an elderly male (65-79) of open ethnicity for the role of Crocus.

separate report claims the casting call for a female of any ethnicity (18+) for a youthful but sadistic villain with mind-control abilities. Observers believe this role is for the enigmatic character Miss Goldenweek.