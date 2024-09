Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ reveals first look at Tony Tony Chopper debut

A new teaser for the highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s live-action “One Piece” offers a first look at fan-favorite character Tony Tony Chopper.

Revealed during Netflix’s Geeked Week , the CGI rendition of the beloved reindeer showcased his iconic pink hat and fuzzy ears, though his full face and voice actor remain a mystery. Chopper’s introduction aligns with the Drum Island arc , mirroring his first appearance in the anime.