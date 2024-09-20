Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ reveals first look at Tony Tony Chopper debut
A new teaser for the highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s live-action “One Piece” offers a first look at fan-favorite character Tony Tony Chopper.
Revealed during Netflix’s Geeked Week, the CGI rendition of the beloved reindeer showcased his iconic pink hat and fuzzy ears, though his full face and voice actor remain a mystery. Chopper’s introduction aligns with the Drum Island arc, mirroring his first appearance in the anime.
The upcoming season also features the addition of Nico Robin, played by Lera Abova, and her menacing associate, Crocodile, portrayed by Joe Manganiello. Currently filming in South Africa, the release date for Season 2 is yet to be announced.
Share this Article
Share this Article