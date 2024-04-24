Dwight Howard vows to help Taiwan earthquake victims

Former NBA champion Dwight Howard sent a heartfelt message to his Taiwanese fans and those affected by the devastating earthquake, expressing his intention to return to Taiwan soon to initiate a relief project for the victims.

Key points:

Howard, 38, delivered his message during an appearance on the “Above the Rim” podcast, which was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday.

Addressing those in Taiwan affected by the tragedy, Howard said, “I just want to send you guys a message, let you know that I pray that everything is OK.”

“I would love to come back to Taiwan very soon to help do a relief project for all of the fans there,” he added. “Bring the smiles and everyone to Taiwan just to kind of get your mind shifted.”

Catching up:

Howard, a former NBA star, played for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan’s T1 League during the 2022-23 season. He reportedly signed a deal that earned him a monthly salary of approximately $200,000 or $1 million annually.

The Leopards attempted to resign Howard, but with a pay cut he described to TVBS News as “disrespectful.” He currently plays for the Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico’s first-tier basketball league, Baloncesto Superior Nacional.

The details:

Taiwan’s eastern county of Hualien was rocked by a massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake on April 3, claiming the lives of 14 people, with over a thousand others injured.

Since then, the island has experienced hundreds of tremors and earthquakes, with around 80 earthquakes reported between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday on the island’s east coast.

One of the strongest earthquakes recorded on Tuesday was 6.3 magnitude, with the epicenter located 28 kilometers (17.5 miles) south of Hualien City, the United States Geological Survey reported. Other earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 4.5 to 6, were also recorded near the city.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring center also logged two earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.0 and 6.3 that occurred at 2:26 a.m. and 2:32 a.m., respectively, on Tuesday. Some areas were also affected by aftershocks, reaching as far as Taipei, causing the buildings in the city to shake.