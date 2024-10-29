Trump praises Xi’s ‘iron fist’ rule of China
Former President Donald Trump lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule during a three-hour interview with podcaster Joe Rogan on Friday. The recorded interview came ahead of a Michigan rally where supporters waited hours in cold temperatures due to Trump’s delayed arrival.
- What he said: Trump praised Xi for his autocratic style of governance in China. “He controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. I mean, he’s a brilliant guy, whether you like it or not,” Trump told Rogan, adding that it drives the press “crazy” when he recognizes Xi as such. Rogan acknowledged the irony, calling Xi both “brilliant” and “dangerous,” but Trump responded by pointing to “evil people” within the U.S. The former president reinforced his claims of an “enemy from within,” a term he recently used to describe Democrats who oppose his policies. Trump has praised other authoritarian leaders in the past, including North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, whom he also mentioned in the interview, saying the U.S. faces bigger threats internally than from Kim.
- Other discussion points: Taped in Austin, Texas, Rogan’s interview spanned familiar rally anecdotes and new topics, from UFOs to economic policy. Rogan questioned Trump on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s possible role in his administration, with Trump endorsing Kennedy’s potential to “focus on health.” On taxes, Trump shared his interest in reverting to tariffs over income taxes, citing President William McKinley’s tariff policies from the 19th century. In discussing Taiwan, Trump alleged that the self-governing island “stole our chip business” and criticized U.S. protection efforts without compensation, likening it to “mob” practices. In an earlier interview this month, Trump said he can deter China from invading Taiwan thanks to the “very strong” relationship he had with Xi, who “respects me” and “knows I’m f*cking crazy.”
