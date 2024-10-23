Trump believes only he can stop Xi from invading Taiwan
Former President Donald Trump is convinced he can deter China from invading Taiwan, citing a “very strong” relationship he had with President Xi Jinping during his term. To deter aggression against the self-governed island, Trump said he would use severe tariffs or shut down trade with China as economic leverage, rather than military force.
- What he’s saying: In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published last week, Trump expressed confidence that he can keep Xi in check if he is reelected to the White House. “He respects me and he knows I’m f*cking crazy,” Trump said, recalling his time with the Chinese president at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2017. Trump said he would impose tariffs “at 150% to 200%,” or even cease all trade, if Xi comes after Taiwan. On Tuesday, Beijing kept Taipei on edge as it performed live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait — its latest show of force after last week’s large-scale military exercises that demonstrated its capability for a potential blockade.
- The big picture: Trump’s broader strategy centers around his belief in using economic protectionism and unpredictability to achieve geopolitical aims. In addition to Taiwan, the former president has threatened similar tactics with Russia, claiming he deterred President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine with aggressive rhetoric. Critics, however, warn that Trump’s policies could have significant economic repercussions. Experts including those at Morgan Stanley find that such tariffs would raise consumer prices and hurt U.S. economic growth. Nevertheless, Trump maintains that his “America First” foreign policy, which includes trade wars and reduced military commitments, is key to maintaining U.S. dominance without direct conflict.
