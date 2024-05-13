Donald Trump suggests China is ‘building an army’ within the US through Chinese migrants

“They’re probably building an army from within,” Trump told Hewitt, who referred to reports that 46,000 Chinese nationals entered the U.S. through the southern border in the last two years.

Trump emphasized their youth as potential indicators of military recruitment, saying, “I mean, you look at what’s happening, because they’re very healthy young men for the most part…I see the pictures of them. I see them on television tapes, also. I mean, these are young, healthy people.”

Additionally, concerns were raised about China’s military expansion, with estimates suggesting they could have 425 ships in a few years while the US Navy reduces its fleet.

Trump, who says his administration had the “safest border in history,” then criticized Joe Biden ‘s administration for reversing his border security measures. He claimed his presidency aimed to boost the Navy’s shipbuilding, but Biden halted those plans, resulting in what he described as ineffective leadership.