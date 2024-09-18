Digital marketer spends $1K on Facebook ad to find a girlfriend
A digital marketing entrepreneur from Queens, New York, found love after spending $1,000 on an ad to find a girlfriend. Jack Liu launched his “straight to the point” dating ad campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, describing himself in part as a 37-year-old Christian relocating to Texas, he shared with the New York Post.
- His dating experience: Liu, now 40, used his experience in digital marketing to successfully find a partner. “I knew how these social media companies work. They have over 10,000 data points on each person, so I thought, why not leverage that data and use it to solve my own problem?” he said during his appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show.” Speaking to the Post, Liu said that he would read all the responses he received each day and contact those who interested him for a “first Zoom date” before inviting them for an in-person date. “During the pandemic, it was all online and Zoom speed dating. There was just something missing from those approaches,” he said, adding, “Using the apps, I never felt I was able to convey the best parts of who I am as a person.”
- Finding love: His ad, which appeared on Facebook and Instagram for a year, eventually caught the attention of his now-girlfriend Bethany Landby, 36, in August 2021. Liu and Landby held their first date via Zoom while he was still in Austin, Texas, and she was in Boston. He then visited Landby in Boston a few months later for an in-person date that lasted an entire weekend. The couple was in a two-year long-distance relationship before he decided to move to Boston to be with his girlfriend. Liu, who founded ZipMatches.com, a website where people can advertise themselves to find a romantic partner, said, “I thought my ads would yield results. But couldn’t have imagined how well it would work in finding Bethany.”
