A Dev Patel look-alike competition is happening in San Francisco
A group of friends in San Francisco are gearing up to host a Dev Patel look-alike competition in response to a similar contest in New York City, which focused on “Dune” star Timothée Chalamet.
The competition, which carries a $50 prize, will be held at the Miguel Hidalgo Statue in Dolores Park starting at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10. “[Because] why should only [New York City] have nice things,” the organizers wrote on the event’s website. So far, 191 people have RSVP’d for the event.
Patel, 34, is known for his role in the 2008 British drama film “Slumdog Millionaire” and his directorial debut feature “Monkey Man,” in which he also appeared as the lead actor.
