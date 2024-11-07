A Dev Patel look-alike competition is happening in San Francisco

A group of friends in San Francisco are gearing up to host a Dev Patel look-alike competition in response to a similar contest in New York City, which focused on “Dune” star Timothée Chalamet.

The competition, which carries a $50 prize, will be held at the Miguel Hidalgo Statue in Dolores Park starting at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10. “[Because] why should only [New York City] have nice things,” the organizers wrote on the event’s website . So far, 191 people have RSVP’d for the event.