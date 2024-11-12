Deepfake ‘Kim Jong-un’ sings ‘Roketeu Roketeu’ in viral ‘APT.’ parody

A deepfake video showing “Kim Jong-un” and his sister “Kim Yo-jong” singing a parody of Rosé’s “APT.” has gone viral on YouTube.

The video , which was posted on Oct. 31 by user @Lildoge_Mars, has since received over 6.3 million views. It shows the two “Kims” singing and dancing to “Roketeu Roketeu,” a parody of the original chorus “ Apateu Apateu ,” referencing the country’s infamous missile testing program.

The deepfake includes other altered lyrics with North Korean context such as “avoid falling debris completely,” “nukes every day” and “star of the Korean people.”

Aside from the two “Kims,” the “APT” parody video features a phony Russian President Vladimir Putin, the late former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and North Korea’s iconic news anchor , Ri Chun-hee.