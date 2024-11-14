Dave Min wins Orange County seat in tight House race
Democratic State Sen. Dave Min defeated Republican Scott Baugh to succeed Rep. Katie Porter in California’s 47th Congressional District, which includes Orange County’s Irvine, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Seal Beach.
- By the numbers: As of Thursday morning, Min secured 51.3% of the vote (173,069) to Baugh’s 48.7% (164,311). While an estimated 30,000 votes remain, multiple outlets have called the race in Min’s favor. The progressive Democrat expressed gratitude in a statement, crediting his parents’ immigrant experience from Korea as motivation for public service. “The fight has just begun,” he said, promising to prioritize democracy, economic opportunity, reproductive rights, climate action and gun violence reduction. Min’s win comes in a district where voter registration is nearly evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, making it one of the most closely contested battlegrounds. He joins New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim — the first Korean American elected to the Senate — as the latest Korean American elected to Congress.
- How the candidates campaigned: Both Min and Baugh’s campaigns were well-funded, collectively raising over $10 million, with additional super PAC spending. The race was marked by an exchange of aggressive barbs, with Min labeling Baugh a “MAGA extremist” and Baugh criticizing Min’s “extreme liberal views.” Baugh, who previously served in the California Assembly, addressed the impact of the fentanyl crisis, a deeply personal issue following his brother’s 2020 death. He conceded on Tuesday, saying he remains “hopeful and optimistic” for the future. The District 47 race is emblematic of Orange County’s shifting political landscape, a historically Republican stronghold that has diversified and leaned Democratic over time.
