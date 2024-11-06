Andy Kim becomes 1st Korean American senator after New Jersey win
Democrat Andy Kim has made history as the first Korean American senator in U.S. history, following a decisive victory over Republican Curtis Bashaw in New Jersey. Kim, who won by a strong margin on Tuesday, takes over the Senate seat formerly held by Robert Menendez, who resigned amid corruption charges.
- Progressive perspective: Kim’s campaign emphasized progressive policies on key issues like housing, economic stability and reproductive rights, resonating with voters seeking change after Menendez’s scandal-ridden exit. At age 42, the former foreign policy analyst, who served three terms as a congressman, now enters the Senate as the third-youngest member. Kim made headlines on Jan. 6, 2021, when he spent hours on his hands and knees helping to clean the U.S. Capitol after the riots.
- Victory for Asian Americans: During his victory speech in Cherry Hill, where his family once stayed after immigrating, Kim called his win a tribute to his roots and a signal for greater inclusion in American politics. “The greatness of America is not what we take from this country but what we give back,” he stated. Kim described his success as not only personal but also a symbolic victory for Asian American communities nationwide, encouraging them to participate more actively in public life.
