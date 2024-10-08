Daniel Dae Kim to produce Hawaii’s biggest indie film with 8 Native Hawaiian directors
“Hawaii Five-0” star Daniel Dae Kim has signed on as executive producer of “Makawalu,” an indie feature film co-directed by eight Native Hawaiian filmmakers. Initiated by the Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) in 2021, the film features directors Kekama Amona, Justyn Ah Chong, Ty Sanga, Aina Paikai, Katherine Wong, Taylour Chang, Erin Lau and Ciara Lacy.
- About the project: “Makawalu” tells a story from eight different perspectives set during a Fourth of July luau in Hawaii, each directed by one of the filmmakers and presented in a single ten-minute shot. Speaking to Deadline, HIFF Artistic Director Anderson Le said the screenplay addresses issues modern Native Hawaiians face, such as the “exotification of Native Hawaiian culture in Hollywood media” and the “repercussions of American colonization through capitalism and militarization of Hawaii.” Initially set for release in 2022, “Makawalu” will instead begin filming in early 2025.
- Why it matters: “Makawalu,” which translates to “different perspectives” in the Hawaiian language, aims to recognize Native Hawaiian directors and the power of their stories, said Kim, who has lived in Hawaii for nearly two decades. He told Deadline, “As someone who’s worked with this talented group firsthand, it’s been an honor to be able to amplify their voices and help this project come to life.” HIFF Executive Director Beckie Stocchetti said the film will give directors “full ownership over the telling of their story from their perspective.” Considered as the largest budgeted indie film created by Native Hawaiian Kanaka Maoli talents, HIFF aims to establish long-lasting sustainability for filmmaking in Hawaii through its “Makawalu” initiative, which is currently known as the largest budgeted indie film created by Native Hawaiian talents.
