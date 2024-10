Daniel Dae Kim to produce Hawaii’s biggest indie film with 8 Native Hawaiian directors

“Hawaii Five-0” star Daniel Dae Kim has signed on as executive producer of “Makawalu,” an indie feature film co-directed by eight Native Hawaiian filmmakers. Initiated by the Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) in 2021 , the film features directors Kekama Amona, Justyn Ah Chong, Ty Sanga, Aina Paikai, Katherine Wong, Taylour Chang, Erin Lau and Ciara Lacy.