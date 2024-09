Daniel Dae Kim returns to Broadway in satirical play ‘Yellow Face’

Daniel Dae Kim is set to return to Broadway this fall in David Henry Hwang’s comedy “Yellow Face.”

The production marks the Broadway premiere of Hwang’s Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize finalist play, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. Kim , known for his roles in “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0,” will portray a fictionalized version of Hwang himself in a story inspired by the controversial casting of Jonathan Pryce in the 1991 Broadway production of “ Miss Saigon .” The play delves into the complexities of race and identity in the entertainment industry, highlighting the challenges faced by Asian American actors.