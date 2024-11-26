UFC CEO Dana White says he learned how to play baccarat from Chinese women

via Casino Rama Resort, YMH Studios

Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White recently shared that Chinese people taught him how to play baccarat. White, 55, shared the story in an episode of “2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer.” In the interview, he said it all started when he went down to the high-limit room of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas . To his surprise, the baccarat area was filled with Chinese and other Asians who purportedly could sit there all night until 10 a.m. the next day. “I learned how to play baccarat from them, from the Chinese, those are all my people now down to Ceasars Palace,” the UFC boss said. He noted that Chinese women are “even better than the men because the women have more patience than the men do.” White added that he invested three months into learning the comparing card game from the Chinese players and started playing seriously in January 2024.