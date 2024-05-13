US Marine vet faces extradition to Spain for role in helping N. Korean defectors

In a new interview with CBS News’ “ 60 Minutes ,” Ahn said he was told that the embassy staff had asked for help in defecting. They purportedly staged the raid to protect the workers’ family and friends from possible retaliation in North Korea.

The mission was aborted when Spanish police arrived. Ahn escaped to the U.S., where the FBI informed that North Korea had targeted him.

Ahn, however, was arrested in April 2019 after visiting Cheollima Civil Defense founder Adrian Hong, who, on the other hand, remains at large. Ahn spent 87 days at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center before being released on a $1.3 million bail.

At present, Ahn is fighting extradition to Spain, which charged him with breaking and entering, illegal restraint and causing injuries. However, Sung-Yoon Lee, a scholar and North Korea expert who has testified for Ahn, told “60 Minutes” that the latter could be targeted by North Korean assassins if sent there.