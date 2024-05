North Korea’s chief propagandist dead at 94

Kim Ki-nam died at 10 a.m. on May 7 after battling multiple organ dysfunction since April 2022, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Born into a stevedore’s family in the late 1920s, he served for all three generations of the ruling Kim family. He spent over 60 years at the Central Committee of the WPK, focusing on consolidating the party’s ideological foundation.