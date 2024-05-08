North Korea’s chief propagandist dead at 94
Kim Ki-nam, known as North Korea’s chief propagandist, has died at the age of 94 after a long illness, officials announced on Wednesday.
Key points:
- Kim, who is not related to the ruling family, was a former secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).
- He was a key figure in North Korean propaganda operations, serving for over 60 years and playing a pivotal role in shaping the regime of Kim Jong-un.
- His death comes as North Korea makes major changes to its propaganda operations.
The details:
- Kim Ki-nam died at 10 a.m. on May 7 after battling multiple organ dysfunction since April 2022, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
- Born into a stevedore’s family in the late 1920s, he served for all three generations of the ruling Kim family. He spent over 60 years at the Central Committee of the WPK, focusing on consolidating the party’s ideological foundation.
- He played a pivotal role in establishing the “monolithic leadership system” of Kim Jong-un and enhancing the political and ideological might of Korean-style socialism.
- He has been called “North Korea’s Goebbels,” a reference to Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister of Nazi Germany.
- Current Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un visited the official’s funeral hall on Wednesday morning. He will also lead the state funeral committee for his burial.
- Kim’s death comes as North Korea modifies its propaganda operations, including dismantling outlets targeting South Korea and altering historical terminology.
Share this Article
Share this Article