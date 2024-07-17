Chinese prospect Yongxi Cui shines in NBA Summer League debut
Yongxi “Jacky” Cui, who attended the NBA Global Academy in Australia before joining the Chinese Basketball Association, made his debut at the NBA Summer League for the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 21-year-old guard showed off his impressive shooting skills by draining back-to-back threes, finishing with 6 points and 1 assist in just eight minutes of play. Cui, who previously impressed by hitting 23 out of 25 threes at the G League Elite Camp, secured an Exhibit 10 contract, a one-year deal that pays the minimum NBA salary.
