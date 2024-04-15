Chinese supermarket chain grants employees 10 days of ‘sad leave’

“Everyone has days when they are sad, that’s human nature,” Yu Dong Lai, the company’s chairman, told the Strait Times . “But interestingly, when they have this ‘sad leave,’ they can feel happy once more. This means that they sense the company’s understanding and support, and get a taste of work-life balance.”

According to Yu, his workers already have up to 40 days of annual leave, in addition to a five-day shutdown during Chinese New Year .

They also maintain a standard work schedule of seven hours per day, five days a week, which starkly differs from the notorious 996 culture observed in some Chinese companies, where employees work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.

Fat Dong Lai, which first opened in 1995, is renowned for its customer services that includes aid like blood pressure measurements, handbag maintenance and pet feeding.