How China’s minute-long micro drama videos are making big waves globally
China’s micro drama industry, valued at $5 billion annually, is rapidly growing and challenging the traditional film industry. These minute-long videos, which are attracting millions of viewers on platforms like Kuaishou and Douyin, are rapidly expanding beyond China’s borders.
- Drama “TikTokization”: In the first quarter of 2024 alone, three major China-backed micro-drama apps saw 30 million downloads globally, grossing $71 million. Observers attribute the popularity of micro dramas to their convenience and accessibility on mobile devices. With fast-paced plots and frequent cliffhangers, these bite-sized shows cater perfectly to the short attention spans of today’s viewers. As Emilie Yueh-yu Yeh, dean of arts at Lingnan University, puts it, “Miniaturization of the interface entails miniaturization of the product. We can call it TikTokization.” Popular shows with titles like “Grandma’s Moon” and “My Wife and My Boss” hint at the dramatic and often soapy storylines that keep viewers hooked.
- Meeting a demand: The micro drama industry’s success is fueled by its low production costs and quick turnaround times. A series can be shot in just seven to 10 days, with costs ranging from $41,000 to $69,000. This allows for greater creative experimentation and innovation, meeting the audience’s demand for on-the-go entertainment. The industry’s monetization strategy, which involves viewers paying to unlock further episodes, has proven to be highly profitable. Despite increasing government censorship that has led to the removal of thousands of micro-dramas, the industry continues to expand, with some companies looking to tap into foreign markets like the U.S., where censorship is less stringent.
