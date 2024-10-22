Chinese aquarium slammed for using fake whale shark
Visitors to the newly opened Xiaomeisha Ocean World in Shenzhen, China, are furious after discovering that its star attraction — a whale shark — was a robot.
The aquarium, which opened on Oct. 1 following a five-year renovation, reportedly attracted over 100,000 visitors during National Day week. However, many were outraged to learn that the much-hyped whale shark was mechanical, with obvious gaps in its structure. “I’m speechless about the fake whale shark. I really want to report and ban this place,” one visitor wrote in a review. Meanwhile, others demanded refunds.
Despite being marketed as a conservation effort, the fake attraction left many disappointed. “Even though it’s for the sake of animal protection, I’d rather they didn’t have one at all than show a fake one,” another said.
The move, however, was praised by California-based animal rights group In Defense of Animals, which said it “represents a promising shift towards humane marine entertainment.”
This is not the first time a Chinese zoo used fake animals: last month, one in Guangdong province came clean after it passed off two painted Chow Chows as “panda dogs.” Another in Jiangsu province pulled the same stunt earlier this year.
Share this Article
Share this Article