China gets no formal message from US on its National Day

In a departure from tradition, the U.S. State Department has not released a formal congratulatory message for China’s National Day, which marked the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on Oct. 1.

This contrasts with messages sent to Cyprus and Nigeria , which both celebrate their independence on Oct. 1. Despite the absence of an official message, U.S. officials reportedly attended a National Day reception at China’s embassy in Washington, D.C.