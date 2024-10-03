China gets no formal message from US on its National Day
In a departure from tradition, the U.S. State Department has not released a formal congratulatory message for China’s National Day, which marked the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on Oct. 1.
This contrasts with messages sent to Cyprus and Nigeria, which both celebrate their independence on Oct. 1. Despite the absence of an official message, U.S. officials reportedly attended a National Day reception at China’s embassy in Washington, D.C.
Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping, at a state banquet, reaffirmed his commitment to China’s “complete reunification” with Taiwan, calling it “an irreversible trend” and part of the “march of history.” Tensions remain high between Beijing and Taipei as the latter reports increased Chinese military activities near the island. Xi’s rhetoric also comes amid growing U.S. military support for Taiwan, with President Joe Biden recently approving a $567 million aid for the island’s defense.
Share this Article
Share this Article