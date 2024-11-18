China unveils world’s first AI-powered robot lifeguard
China has developed an AI-powered robot lifeguard designed to save people from drowning in rivers. Developed by scientists from the Hefei Institute of Physical Sciences, the unmanned device was first tested in a river in Luohe City, Henan province, in late October.
Equipped with buoyancy aids and 100 optical and thermal cameras, the robot collects data and uses an algorithm to detect drowning individuals, providing 24/7 surveillance. Once the AI identifies a person in distress, it deploys the robot to the location, conducting faster rescue times. The device also features a rescue arm to pull individuals from the water if they are unable to grab the buoy.
Scientists will station the fully autonomous robot permanently in the same river. This technology aims to reduce drowning deaths, particularly in China, where around 59,000 people reportedly die annually, 95% of whom are children aged 1 to 4.
