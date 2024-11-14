Nvidia and SoftBank team to create Japan’s most powerful AI supercomputer

via Bloomberg Television

Nvidia and SoftBank have partnered to launch Japan’s most powerful AI supercomputer using Nvidia’s new Grace Blackwell platform. Announced during Nvidia’s AI Summit in Tokyo on Wednesday, the collaboration features SoftBank being the first to deploy Nvidia’s DGX B200 systems to build the DGX SuperPOD, leveraging Nvidia AI Enterprise software and Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking. The system aims to support generative AI initiatives for businesses, universities and researchers. Nvidia , which recently surpassed Apple as the world’s most valuable company, is also planning a new AI and 5G network pilot with Softbank. Known as AI-RAN, which can simultaneously handle telecom and AI workloads, the network demonstrated efficient 5G performance while running AI tasks in trials.