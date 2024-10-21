Voice actors from ‘Dragon Ball,’ ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and others speak out against AI

A group of 26 prominent Japanese voice actors, including Ryusei Nakao (the voice of Frieza in “Dragon Ball”), Koichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel from “Cowboy Bebop”) and Romi Park (Edward Elric from “Fullmetal Alchemist”) have launched a campaign called “No More Unauthorized Generative AI” on Oct. 15.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the issue and promote responsible AI development, ensuring the ethical use of voice actors’ voices