China dominates 2024 Paralympics with 222 total medals
China has once again asserted its Paralympic supremacy, topping the medal table at the 2024 Paris Games with 222 medals, including 95 golds. The success marks China’s sixth consecutive Paralympics as the leading nation since Athens 2004.
- Para-dominance: The Chinese delegation’s success was primarily driven by their exceptional performances in para track and field and para swimming, amassing a combined 43 gold medals in these sports alone. Great Britain secured the second position in the medal tally with 125 medals, while the United States followed in third with 105.
- Less coverage than Olympics: In China, many lament that the Paralympics have garnered significantly less attention compared to the Olympics. “There’s more media coverage than there used to be,” sports analyst Mark Dreyer told AFP. “But when you look at Chinese news websites these days, Paralympic sports are sort of buried. There’s the odd headline here and there, but it’s not really getting much coverage.” Some social media users have expressed disappointment over the perceived lack of coverage by state broadcaster CCTV, with the hashtag “Paralympics, low attention” generating over 100 million views on Weibo.
Share this Article
Share this Article