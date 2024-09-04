Filipino American swimmer claims USA’s first Paralympics 2024 gold

Filipino American para swimmer Gia Pergolini made history in Paris on Friday, becoming the first Team USA athlete to win gold at the 2024 Paralympics.

She secured her victory in the 100-meter backstroke S13 with a time of 1:04.93, just shy of her world record . This win marks Pergolini’s second consecutive gold medal in this event, following her success in Tokyo 2020.