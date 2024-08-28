Jackie Chan to carry torch at Paris 2024 Paralympics
Jackie Chan was named as one of the torchbearers of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
The Hong Kong actor will carry the torch on Wednesday. The torch-bearing ceremony began on Saturday in Stoke Mandeville, England — the birthplace of the Paralympics — and arrived in France on Sunday. The event includes 12 Paralympic Flames, which will be relayed simultaneously by 1,000 torchbearers across 50 towns in France, before converging in Paris for the opening ceremony at Place de la Concorde on Wednesday evening.
