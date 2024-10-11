Carnegie Mellon, Georgetown, Stanford sees surge in Asian enrollment after SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

At Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Asian freshman enrollment this fall

rose by 4%

, while Hispanic, Black and white enrollments declined. Similarly, Stanford University saw a slight rise in Asian enrollment,

from 26% to 27%

, while Black and Latino student numbers dropped significantly (from 9% to 5% and 17% to 15%, respectively). Georgetown University also experienced a

notable increase

, with 26% of the Class of 2028 identifying as Asian, compared to 18.6% in the previous class. However, the university’s data also showed increases in white (from 52.3% to 63%) Hispanic (from 4.5% to 12%) and Black enrollment (from 5.4% to 9%). The rise in Asian admissions at these universities contrasts with those of other institutions’ like Yale and Princeton, which reported a

decrease in Asian American students

, but aligns with other universities such as

MIT

,

Brown and UNC

.