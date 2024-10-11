Carnegie Mellon, Georgetown, Stanford sees surge in Asian enrollment after SCOTUS affirmative action ruling
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in 2023 that ended race-conscious admissions, several top universities have reported shifts in their student demographics, particularly an increase in Asian enrollment.
- The numbers: At Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Asian freshman enrollment this fall rose by 4%, while Hispanic, Black and white enrollments declined. Similarly, Stanford University saw a slight rise in Asian enrollment, from 26% to 27%, while Black and Latino student numbers dropped significantly (from 9% to 5% and 17% to 15%, respectively). Georgetown University also experienced a notable increase, with 26% of the Class of 2028 identifying as Asian, compared to 18.6% in the previous class. However, the university’s data also showed increases in white (from 52.3% to 63%) Hispanic (from 4.5% to 12%) and Black enrollment (from 5.4% to 9%). The rise in Asian admissions at these universities contrasts with those of other institutions’ like Yale and Princeton, which reported a decrease in Asian American students, but aligns with other universities such as MIT, Brown and UNC.
- Process updates: Despite the rise in Asian enrollment, Carnegie Mellon, Stanford and Georgetown are emphasizing their commitment to fostering diverse campuses through legal means. Universities are adjusting admissions practices, with Stanford specifically implementing “race-neutral” strategies to maintain diversity, such as targeted outreach in underrepresented communities, partnerships with educational organizations and expanding recruitment efforts for high-achieving students from underserved populations.
Share this Article
Share this Article