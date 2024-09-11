Brown, UNC, Amherst sees more Asian American students after SCOTUS affirmative action decision

At Brown, Asian students now

make up 33%

of the incoming class, up from 29% the previous year. UNC noted a slight increase from 24.8%

to 25.8%

, while Amherst’s rose

from 18% to 20%

. Meanwhile, Black and Hispanic enrollees both fell at Brown, with the university specifically noting a 27% to 18% decline in “groups historically underrepresented in higher education.” Black enrollment also decreased from 10.5% to 7.8% at UNC and 11% to 3% at Amherst, while Hispanic enrollment fell from 10.8% to 10.1% at UNC and 12% to 8% at Amherst.