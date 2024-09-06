Yale, Princeton sees drop in Asian American students after SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

According to admissions office data, Asian American students at Yale

dropped by 6%

to compose 24% of the Class of 2028, while those at Princeton

dropped by 2.2%

to make up 23.8%. Meanwhile, the share of Black students remained steady, accounting for 14% at Yale and 9% at Princeton. The share of white students in Yale’s first-year class increased from 42% to 46%, while Hispanic or Latino students reached a historic high at 19%. At Princeton, the share of Hispanic or Latino students

fell slightly to 9%

from 10%.