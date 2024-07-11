Grammy Museum to exhibit K-pop memorabilia
The Grammy Museum, located in Los Angeles, will run “HYBE: We Believe in Music,” an immersive exhibit featuring articles from Hybe acts — including BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen and Le Sserafim, to name a few — from Aug. 2 to Sept. 15, 2024. The exhibit will cover 4,000 square feet and display artifacts, outfits and performance gear used by the artists.
- What to see: Highlights include original outfits from iconic music videos like BTS’ “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” Seventeen’s “Maestro,” Tomorrow X Together’s “Sugar Rush Ride,” Enhypen’s “Sweet Venom” and Le Sserafim’s “Easy.” Accessories and performance gear from Zico, Fromis_9, Boynextdoor, TWS, &Team and Illit are also showcased. Additionally, there are exclusive video content with producers, artists and music videos.
- What to do: Visitors can engage in sing-along and dance rooms, a Photoism Booth for posing with their favorite Hybe artists, and a “Mono to Immersive” room showcasing BTS’ 2022 Grammy performance of “Butter.” There is also a dedicated fan section that “celebrates the endless support between Hybe artists and their fandoms.” For tickets, head over here.
