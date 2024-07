Grammy Museum to exhibit K-pop memorabilia

The Grammy Museum, located in Los Angeles, will run “HYBE: We Believe in Music,” an immersive exhibit featuring articles from Hybe acts — including BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen and Le Sserafim, to name a few — from Aug. 2 to Sept. 15, 2024. The exhibit will cover 4,000 square feet and display artifacts, outfits and performance gear used by the artists.