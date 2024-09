BTS ranks 19th on ‘Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st century’ list

BTS ranked 19th on Billboard’s list of the “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century,” released Tuesday, recognized for breaking barriers in K-pop and boy bands while inspiring a global community through messages of positivity, love and connection.

Billboard praised the group’s “Beatles-sized success,” noting their six Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and six Billboard 200 No. 1 albums, and emphasized that “no K-pop group — or group in general — has been able to accomplish what Bangtan has this century.” Their bond with fans, genre-blending music and standout choreography were highlighted as key factors in their dominance.