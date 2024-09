Most beloved K-pop groups of the 21st century crowned in Korea poll

Girls’ Generation, Blackpink and BTS were named the most beloved K-pop groups of the 21st century, according to a Gallup Korea poll conducted between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23. The survey, which polled 1,052 South Koreans aged 19 to 69, revealed that Girls’ Generation and Blackpink tied as the most-loved girl groups, while BTS overwhelmingly ranked first among boy groups.