Most beloved K-pop groups of the 21st century crowned in Korea poll
Girls’ Generation, Blackpink and BTS were named the most beloved K-pop groups of the 21st century, according to a Gallup Korea poll conducted between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23. The survey, which polled 1,052 South Koreans aged 19 to 69, revealed that Girls’ Generation and Blackpink tied as the most-loved girl groups, while BTS overwhelmingly ranked first among boy groups.
- Results: Girls’ Generation and Blackpink each received 42% of the votes as the most-loved girl groups. NewJeans followed in third place with 25%, while Wonder Girls (21%) and Twice (13%) rounded out the top five. Among boy groups, BTS dominated with 74% of the votes, far surpassing second-place Big Bang, which garnered 33%. Super Junior (15%), TVXQ (14%) and Exo (13%) completed the top five.
- What’s next for the groups: Most of BTS’ members are currently serving in the military, but they have pre-filmed various projects that are being rolled out. For one, Jimin and Jungkook’s travel reality show premiered on Disney Plus on Aug. 8, while a pair of documentaries focused on Jungkook and RM’s solo careers are set to be released within the next month. Blackpink, on the other hand, will make a comeback and begin another world tour next year. Girls’ Generation, while currently inactive, returned with a full album in 2022 to mark their 15th anniversary.
Share this Article
Share this Article