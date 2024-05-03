Brooklyn elementary school renamed after slain Asian American cop

A Brooklyn elementary school now bears the name of an NYPD detective killed in the line of duty, a decade after his murder.

Key points:

P.S. 331 has been renamed as the Detective Wenjian Liu School of Civics and Entrepreneurship.

The school, with a large Asian American student body, is the first in Brooklyn named after an Asian American.

Detective Wenjian Liu’s widow and daughter attended the emotional renaming ceremony on May 2.

Catch up:

On Dec. 20, 2014, Detective Liu and his partner, Detective Rafael Ramos, were shot and killed in a senseless attack while on patrol in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

The details:

Liu’s widow, Sanny Liu, sees the renaming as a way to ensure their daughter, Angelina, knows her father’s heroism. Angelina, born through IVF two years after her father’s death, will start attending the Det. Wenjian Liu School next year.

“I would tell her, her father was a real American hero, he sacrificed his life for protecting his community,” Liu told ABC7.

The school is situated in Dyker Heights, a neighborhood with a large Asian American population

The Detective Wenjian Liu School of Civics and Entrepreneurship emphasizes civic values and community resources, including a free dental clinic for students and families.

City Councilmember Susan Zhuang, Brooklyn’s first Chinese American representative, emphasized that the renaming will serve as a “reminder that generations to come will be given an education rooted in civic leadership and values that Detective Liu held so close to his heart.”

Ramos’ widow, Martiza, also attended the ceremony and shared that the passage of time hasn’t diminished her grief.