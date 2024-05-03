Brooklyn elementary school renamed after slain Asian American cop
A Brooklyn elementary school now bears the name of an NYPD detective killed in the line of duty, a decade after his murder.
Key points:
Catch up:
- On Dec. 20, 2014, Detective Liu and his partner, Detective Rafael Ramos, were shot and killed in a senseless attack while on patrol in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
The details:
- Liu’s widow, Sanny Liu, sees the renaming as a way to ensure their daughter, Angelina, knows her father’s heroism. Angelina, born through IVF two years after her father’s death, will start attending the Det. Wenjian Liu School next year.
- “I would tell her, her father was a real American hero, he sacrificed his life for protecting his community,” Liu told ABC7.
- The school is situated in Dyker Heights, a neighborhood with a large Asian American population
- The Detective Wenjian Liu School of Civics and Entrepreneurship emphasizes civic values and community resources, including a free dental clinic for students and families.
- City Councilmember Susan Zhuang, Brooklyn’s first Chinese American representative, emphasized that the renaming will serve as a “reminder that generations to come will be given an education rooted in civic leadership and values that Detective Liu held so close to his heart.”
- Ramos’ widow, Martiza, also attended the ceremony and shared that the passage of time hasn’t diminished her grief.
Share this Article
Share this Article