Blackswan, Cravity and Jessi to star in Apple K-pop doc

via Apple TV

K-pop girl group Blackswan, boy group Cravity and soloist Jessi are set to star in Apple TV Plus’ “K-Pop Idols,” a new documentary premiering on Aug. 30. The six-episode series , which will offer a behind-the-scenes look into the highly competitive industry, will follow the artists “through trials and triumphs as they break down cultural and musical barriers in K-pop with passion, creativity and determination while they chase their dreams.” Blackswan (“Karma,” “Cat & Mouse”) has four members of mixed races; Cravity (“My Turn,” “Love or Die”) consists of nine members; Jessi is known for hit singles such as “Nunu Nana” and “Zoom.”