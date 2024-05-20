A game based on one of China’s greatest classic novels will be releasing this year
Chinese video game developer Game Science has released a new trailer for its highly anticipated “Black Myth: Wukong,” a game based on one of the four great Classic Chinese Novels and one of the most popular Asian literary works of all time.
Key points:
- “Black Myth: Wukong” is based on the 16th-century Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” attributed to novelist Wu Cheng’en.
- The trailer was unveiled at Tencent‘s WeGame Tonight 2024 event in China on Sunday.
- The game is currently among the most wishlisted titles on Steam.
The details:
- Game Science first teased the action role-playing game in a 13-minute gameplay video released on Aug. 20, 2020, which also served as a means of talent recruitment for the studio.
- The trailer showcases intriguing bosses such as a golden-winged creature, a large-headed humanoid and a tentacled monster that shoots bright yellow lasers.
- “Black Myth: Wukong” retells the story of Tang Dynasty monk Xuanzang and his journey to retrieve Buddhist sutras from India. Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King, serves as his disciple and protector.
- Players, as the Destined One, will need to master Sun Wukong’s grasp of weapons and spells to face a variety of foes in a realm steeped in ancient Chinese mythology.
- The game will feature NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, which includes the new AI-powered Ray Reconstruction technique, making the game more visually stunning, realistic and immersive.
- “Black Myth: Wukong” will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows PC on Aug. 20 for 268 yuan ($38) on Tencent’s WeGame platform. Prices on other platforms may vary.
About the novel:
- The earliest known version of “Journey to the West” was published in 1592. It is one of the four great Classic Chinese Novels — alongside “Outlaws of the Marsh,” “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” and “Dream of the Red Chamber” — and considered to be among the most popular Asian literary works of all time.
- Armenian American author David Kherdian described it as “probably the most popular book in all of East Asia” in his retelling, “Monkey, A Journey to the West.”
