A game based on one of China’s greatest classic novels will be releasing this year

Players, as the Destined One, will need to master Sun Wukong’s grasp of weapons and spells to face a variety of foes in a realm steeped in ancient Chinese mythology.

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, which includes the new AI-powered Ray Reconstruction technique, making the game more visually stunning, realistic and immersive.

“Black Myth: Wukong”

will be available

on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows PC on Aug. 20 for 268 yuan ($38) on

Tencent’s

WeGame platform. Prices on other platforms may vary.