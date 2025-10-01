BINI to make history as 1st Filipino group to perform at Coachella

BINI will make history as the first Filipino group to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2026. The eight-member girl group from Manila was confirmed on Tuesday, as part of the official lineup for the California festival, which will take place April 10–12 and April 17–19 in Indio, California. Their inclusion places the rising P-pop act alongside headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.

The announcement comes at a high point in BINI ’s growing international career . In 2025, the group launched the “BINIverse” world tour and released an all-English EP that charted in multiple countries, expanding their fan base beyond the Philippines. Streaming growth across Southeast Asia and performances at overseas venues have accelerated their reach. Coachella, which draws more than 250,000 attendees across two weekends, is known for spotlighting breakthrough acts.

BINI had spoken publicly about their hopes to perform at the festival, with leader Jhoanna stating in January, “Manifesting. Hopefully, Coachella po.” Their upcoming appearance places them alongside headliners. The 2026 lineup also features prominent Asian acts, including K-pop group Bigbang Shinee ’s Taemin and global girl group Katseye

