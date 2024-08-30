P-pop superstars Bini, SB19 receive Voices of Asia Award at Billboard Korea
Billboard on Tuesday celebrated the launch of Billboard Korea with a grand event at the Yeong Bin Gwan Hall of The Shilla Seoul, honoring K-pop pioneers and global artists. At the Billboard K POWER 100 event, P-pop groups Bini and SB19 received the Voices of Asia Award for their “groundbreaking contributions to Filipino music and their unwavering championing of P-pop on the global stage,” according to Billboard Philippines.
- What they’re saying: Bini and SB19 expressed gratitude and acknowledged their team, fans and the broader P-pop movement. “This award belongs not just to us, but to the entire P-pop movement, OPM and of course to every Filipino that shares their creativity and passion across Asia and the world,” SB19 said. Meanwhile, Bini shared, “This award reminds us that anything is possible with hard work and dedication. We will continue to uplift Filipino music. Thank you very much.”
- Performances: The groups also performed at the event, with Bini showcasing a medley of their hit songs “Cherry On Top” and “Pantropiko” and SB19 delivering a powerful rendition of “Gento.” SB19 recently won the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off 2024 for the second consecutive year and was named the favorite Asian act at 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards, while Bini is fresh from their performance at this year’s KCON LA and North American tour. The girl group is set to have their two-night “Grand Biniverse” concert at the Philippines’ Araneta Coliseum on Nov. 16 and 17.
