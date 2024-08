P-pop superstars Bini, SB19 receive Voices of Asia Award at Billboard Korea

Billboard on Tuesday celebrated the launch of Billboard Korea with a grand event at the Yeong Bin Gwan Hall of The Shilla Seoul, honoring K-pop pioneers and global artists. At the Billboard K POWER 100 event, P-pop groups Bini and SB19 received the Voices of Asia Award for their “groundbreaking contributions to Filipino music and their unwavering championing of P-pop on the global stage,” according to Billboard Philippines.