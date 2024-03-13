‘BBC Dad’ marks 7th anniversary of viral moment with new fam photos

The professor who saw his children crash his BBC interview in 2017 has celebrated the seventh anniversary of the viral moment by sharing new photos of his family on social media.

Catch up: Robert Kelly, who teaches political science at Pusan National University, became known as the “BBC Dad” after the viral moment from the live BBC interview, where he offered commentary on South Korean politics. Marion, then a playful 4-year-old, barged into her father’s home office, followed by her younger brother James in his baby walker.

Despite the interruption, Kelly remained composed, while his wife, Jung-A Kim, frantically scooped the children out of the room.

All grown up: On Sunday, Kelly took to X to share new family photos, depicting him, his wife and their children — now visibly older — in various heartwarming moments. The images included moments from Marion’s recent birthday party and some father-son bonding during a hiking trip.

Cartoon series: The family’s viral fame led to Marion and James becoming the inspiration for an animated cartoon series. The show, titled “ Mina and Jack ,” takes the siblings’ playful personas, showcasing their adventures in fictionalized storytelling.

What people are saying: Fans of the viral video celebrated with Kelly, expressing their continued fondness for the hilarious yet relatable family moment.

“She is so big omg!! And still very very adorable,” one X user wrote . “Beautiful family.”

“Beautiful family! I forgot all about your family’s first appearance,” another commented . “Thanks for the smiles and I’m so glad your family is doing so well. Just lovely!”

“What a beautiful family,” another chimed in . “Probably dated a while before building something like this.”