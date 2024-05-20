NextSharkNextShark.com

Bandai Namco revives Tamagotchi Connection for 20th anniversary

Bandai Namco revives Tamagotchi Connection for 20th anniversaryBandai Namco revives Tamagotchi Connection for 20th anniversary
via Tamagotchi US
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
12 hours ago
Bandai Namco is bringing back classic virtual pet toy Tamagotchi Connection in celebration of its 20th anniversary this year.
Key points:
  • The new Tamagotchi Connection will come in six different variants and launch outside Japan on July 9.
  • Each variant offers unique features.
  • Prices start at $30.
The details:
  • Bandai Namco first launched Tamagotchi Connection in Japan in March 2004, introducing multiplayer features via an infrared port. It was also the first Tamagotchi to incorporate a training function for the pets.
  • Each variant of the new Tamagotchi Connection offers unique features. The Ice Cream version, for one, allows players to feed their pet ice cream after entering a password, while the Clear Retro version comes with a waffle.

  • Players can interact with others by playing games, exchanging gifts or having their virtual pets married to produce offspring.
  • There are 50 characters to care for, such as fan favorites Mametchi, Memetchi, Young Mimitchi and Ichigotchi, to name a few.
  • By playing more, players get to earn Gotchi Points, which can be used to buy food and other in-game items.
  • Prices start at $30 for the Rainbow Sky, Ice Cream, Clear Retro and Bubbles variants. A two-pack bundle featuring Blue and Pink Graffiti is priced at $58.
Tangent:
  • Bandai Namco recently collaborated with Sanrio to release the Tamagotchi Uni watch, featuring characters from the beloved “Hello Kitty” franchise.
 
Share this Article
More Like This
NextShark.com
NextShark.com
NewsNextShark.com
By LocationNextShark.com
MoreNextShark.com
Follow UsNextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.