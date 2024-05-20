Bandai Namco revives Tamagotchi Connection for 20th anniversary
Bandai Namco is bringing back classic virtual pet toy Tamagotchi Connection in celebration of its 20th anniversary this year.
Key points:
- The new Tamagotchi Connection will come in six different variants and launch outside Japan on July 9.
- Each variant offers unique features.
- Prices start at $30.
The details:
- Bandai Namco first launched Tamagotchi Connection in Japan in March 2004, introducing multiplayer features via an infrared port. It was also the first Tamagotchi to incorporate a training function for the pets.
- Each variant of the new Tamagotchi Connection offers unique features. The Ice Cream version, for one, allows players to feed their pet ice cream after entering a password, while the Clear Retro version comes with a waffle.
- Players can interact with others by playing games, exchanging gifts or having their virtual pets married to produce offspring.
- There are 50 characters to care for, such as fan favorites Mametchi, Memetchi, Young Mimitchi and Ichigotchi, to name a few.
- By playing more, players get to earn Gotchi Points, which can be used to buy food and other in-game items.
- Prices start at $30 for the Rainbow Sky, Ice Cream, Clear Retro and Bubbles variants. A two-pack bundle featuring Blue and Pink Graffiti is priced at $58.
Tangent:
- Bandai Namco recently collaborated with Sanrio to release the Tamagotchi Uni watch, featuring characters from the beloved “Hello Kitty” franchise.
